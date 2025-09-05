Police search Bengaluru flat of YouTuber Sameer

Belthangady: Belthangady police on Thursday searched the Bengaluru apartment of YouTuber Sameer MD in connection with a case filed against him at Dharmasthala police station. The search was carried out under a warrant issued by the Belthangady court on September 3.

Circle Inspector Nagesh Kadri, assisted by forensic science personnel, visited Sameer’s rented flat in Hullahalli near Bannerghatta. Police said Sameer had prior intimation about the search. A computer and a mobile phone suspected to have been used for video production were seized for examination.

Sameer MD is a popular Kannada YouTuber whose channel features commentary on social and political developments. His outspoken views, often critical of local leaders and institutions, have earned him a large following but also drawn frequent criticism and police scrutiny.

The present case stems from one of his videos, though authorities have not revealed the specific allegations. Police officials said the seized equipment would undergo forensic analysis to determine whether it contained material linked to the case. Further action will depend on the outcome of the forensic report and court directions, officials added.