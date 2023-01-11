Police still clueless about Santro Ravi

Mysuru: The police are still clue less about Santro Ravi alias KS Manjunath who is charged with rape, sexual assault and forceful marriage and abusing in the name of caste.

Ravi absconded soon after a case was booked against him by Vijayanagara police in Mysuru city on January 2. The photos in which Ravi is posing with chief minister Bommai, home minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi went viral in social media. The Congress party published these photos in its twitter handle, accusing BJP government have brokers for transfers.

An audio clip that went viral in media, Ravi is demanding money from Deputy SP level officer for transfer and even assuring him of any place in the state by claiming to have close links with top politicians.

All this documents are causing slugfest between ruling BJP and opposition JDS and congress parties. Former chief minister H D Kumara Swamy alleged that Ravi sent girls to Mumbai to serve rebel 17 MLAs of Karnataka in 2018. Speaking to reporters, Kumara Swamy on Sunday alleged that the picture taken at state home minister A Jnanendra's house shows santro Ravi counting the money. Kumara Swamy challenged the state government to order a thorough probe how is Ravi so close with BJP leaders and what kind of relationship do they have ?

The Congress in a series of tweets alleged that the ruling BJP government have kept brokers to collect money through transfers of officers.

BJP in a tweet alleged that opposition parties creating fake news to tarnish the image of BJP. It said many people visit Chief Minister's house, can we indict anybody for just posing for a picture?

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport chief minister Basavaraja Bommai ruled out that neither he nor his family members have any contact with Santro Ravi. When reporters asked about Ravi posing with him in a photo, Bommai said that you cannot decide based on the photograph but the main issue is that there is a case against him and has ordered for thorough probe against Ravi for the past twenty years. He said he never chats with Ravi and in today's technology anybody can create such chats.

"We have formed six teams under leadership of various ACP and inspectors to nab the accused. All the teams are working on different directions'' Mysuru city DCP Muthuraj said. Refusing to disclose the details of the investigation he said that the police have clues about his hideout and would nab him soon.

Ravi is absconding after a Dalit woman, 26, filed a complaint against him at Vijayanagarara police station charging him of sexual harassment, rape, threat to life and abusing in name of caste. According to police Ravi raped a mechanical engineering graduate when she visited his office as job seeker. Later he married her and assaulted her, forced her to sleep with others, even forcibly aborted her, demanded dowry of rs 10 lakhs.

Based on the complaint, Vijayanagar Police have registered a case against Santro Ravi under the provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act, SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and under IPC Section 506,(threatening life ) 498A, (harassment )504,(insulting intentionally) 376,(rape) 270(infecting disease), 313(miscarriage without womans consent) and 323.(assault )

Sources said the accused owns four houses in Mysuru and 5-6 houses in Bengaluru and is using these houses for prostitution