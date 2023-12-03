Poll results of four states: A warning bell to the Karnataka Congress: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: The Assembly poll results of the four states have been the indicator for the coming Lok Sabha polls and it has increased the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, it was a warning bell for the Karnataka Congress, warned former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told reporters here on Sunday that the results of these four states Assembly elections have been termed as semi-finals as it has come ahead of the crucial parliamentary polls. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had been making the statement for umpteen several times. The results of the Assembly elections had given a clear message to the coming Lok Sabha polls. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has got a two-thirds majority, and a clear majority in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. In Telangana, the tally of BJP has increased from one to eleven. The BJP leaders like PM Modi, BJP National President J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan must be congratulated for the BJP's performance in the four states.

Bommai said the PM was targeted during the elections and indulged in miscampaign against caste politics and Sanathan Dharm. The guarantees had been started by the AAP and were continued by the Congress Party in Karnataka. The party tried to win the confidence of the people by lying but the people rejected the guarantee schemes. The BJP would bag more seats in Telangana in the coming parliamentary polls. The INDIA front had been disintegrated after the Assembly polls and the allies would distance themselves from the Congress. The front would bite the dust in the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

The former CM opined that the Assembly poll results would have an impact on Karnataka. The drought situation continues in the State and despite Rs 400 crore money in the DC account, the incumbent government has been pointing its fingers toward the Union Government. No previous government had done this. First, the government must distribute relief to farmers from its treasury and then wait for the funds from the Government of India. This had been done by the previous BJP Government when unprecedented floods hit the State. The Siddaramaiah Government had constituted a commission after filing the charge sheets in connection with the PSI recruitment scandal. Now Karnataka has become the most corrupt State in the country because of the Congress Party.

People's movement after the Session

He said the state government's guarantees had reached just 25 percent of the population. The BJP has planned a mammoth protest after the Belagavi session against the failure of the government to implement the guarantees. The proposed rallies would be led by those who have not received the guarantee schemes.

Modi's image improved

Bommai said seeing the current situation in the country, Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister again and the BJP would win 25 seats in the coming LS polls. The alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) would benefit them a lot. The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says winning Karnataka was like winning the whole nation. The image of Modi has increased after the Assembly poll results and no Congress leader has not even one percent of Modi's image. The PM Modi fought without any arrogance that he had been in the top post. No leader had such an attitude. In all, the poll results were a warning bell to the Karnataka Congress, he noted.