Poor response to ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s ambitious ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme, launched to make Cauvery water connections more affordable, has seen poor public response with only 144 applications received so far. Introduced under the Cauvery Phase 5 project, the scheme allows residents to pay 20 per cent of the connection fee upfront and the rest in 12 monthly EMIs. However, many citizens are hesitant due to issues such as lack of occupancy certificates, high initial costs, and previous disputes with builders. Despite a target of 4 lakh connections, the initiative is struggling to gain traction.

Under the Cauvery 5th phase scheme, 775 MLD of water has been brought and is being supplied to 110 villages and other areas. The amount of water supplied to the city has increased to 2,225 million litres from this scheme. The target was to provide 4 lakh water connections under the Cauvery 5th phase scheme. The water board is struggling to reach this target and the ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme was launched on May 9. However, this too is not getting the expected response from the people.

Those who are unable to pay the full pro-rata fee have been given a two-month opportunity to get water connections under the ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme. They have been allowed to pay 20 per cent of the demand notice issued by the water board and the remaining 80 per cent of the fee has been paid through EMI for 12 months. This opportunity is not given to industrial and commercial buildings.

So far, about 83,000 water connections have been sanctioned under the Cauvery Phase 5 scheme. Out of these, 59,273 connections have been given in 110 villages. However, only 144 applications have been submitted under the ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme. Out of these, 57 connections have been provided.

Residents of the metropolis are not being provided with relevant documents including the Occupancy Certificate (OC) to get water connections. Some others are lamenting that they cannot afford the pro-rata fee. Thus, they are resorting to tanker water provided at a fixed rate by the water board itself. If you get a water connection, you have to pay a fee even if you don’t use the water. Also, the water fee has also increased. They are hesitating to take advantage of the ‘Sarala Cauvery’ scheme because they have to spend money even to get the connection. Some apartment residents have already paid the water connection fee to the builders in the beginning. However, the builders have not paid that money to the Water Board. Therefore, the residents are hesitating to pay the money again.

The water board has proposed to provide Cauvery connection to small houses and plot owners by paying a fee of Rs 1000. It is intended to provide connection to small houses with an area of 600 sq feet and less. Water board sources said that 6000-8000 such houses have been identified. The fee for residential buildings including apartments is at Rs 400 (per sq ft), non-residential, commercial buildings - Rs 600 (per sq ft)

Many people have been delayed in submitting their applications due to inability to provide possession certificate and other documents. There is still time to apply under the Saral Cauvery scheme. It has been decided to provide water connection to 6000-8000 small houses for Rs 1000, said Dr Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Water Board