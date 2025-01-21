Power cable theft costs Namma Metro lakhs of rupees

Bengaluru : Namma Metro train travel in Bengaluru city has been convenient for the people. However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials are worried about thieves. Power cable theft has been keeping BMRCL staff and security officials awake for the last few months. Namma Metro train travel is completely dependent on high-voltage power supply.

However, power cable theft on Namma Metro line has increased in the last three months. The power cable located at the bottom of the metro train track on the Peenya, Rajajinagar, Basavanagudi metro rail line has been stolen. BMRCL officials have filed a complaint at the police station that more than hundreds of meters of long cable, worth lakhs of rupees, was stolen from October 2023 to January 2024. Namma Metro train track carries high-voltage power. At such a time, stealing electric cables is not an easy task.

Ordinary thieves cannot do such a thing. However, the ease with which it is being stolen has given rise to many suspicions. No one can undertake such a venture without the help of BMRCL staff or someone who is familiar with technology. However, the question arises as to how the theft is happening. At present, a case has been registered in three separate police stations. The police are investigating this matter.

Man attempts suicide by jumping onto Metro track

A man attempted suicide by jumping onto Namma Metro tracks at Bengaluru’s Jalahalli metro station. Anil Kumar Pandey (49) is the person who attempted suicide. Anil jumped onto the platform as the metro was approaching and lay between the two tracks. Immediately, the loco pilot stopped the metro and Anil was saved. Later, the staff on the platform rescued Anil Kumar Pandey. BMRCL Metro traffic was suspended.Anil Kumar Pandey, a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, lives in his own flat in Jalahalli. Metro train traffic has now wresumed as usual.

Two incidents in 2024

Two similar incidents occurred in 2024. Siddharth (30), a native of Bihar, attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks at the Jnanabharathi Metro station on the Purple Line. Siddharth was saved as the loco pilot immediately stopped the metro train. The metro train was moving from Whitefield towards Kengeri. At this time, Siddharth attempted suicide at the Jnanabharathi Metro station. His life was not in danger as he was trapped between the metro train.

A similar incident also took place in Doddakallasandra. A 35-year-old man committed suicide by jumping onto the metro tracks at Doddakallasandra station. It was learned that the deceased Naveen Arora was suffering from mental depression. Naveen Arora had a son, daughter and wife.

The son owned his own clothing store. The daughter worked in a private company. The family lived in the Divya Panchami Apartment in Bilekahalli.