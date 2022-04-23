Pramoda Devi Wadiyar offers to renovate Mysuru heritage buildings

Mysuru: Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that they would ready to take up restoration of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne in coordination with the government.

Speaking to media persons after unveiling the bust of 25th and last Maharaja of Mysuru Jaya Chamarajendra Wadiyar atop Chamundi Hill on Friday, Pramoda Devi said, "Nothing is impossible, and restoration can be done. The restoration of Rajendra Vilas Palace (at Chamundi Hill) we have taken up is a testimony to our commitment and resolve to preserve heritage structures. Rajendra Vilas Palace has fallen into a decay and we have taken up its restoration. Tt is not right to demolish Devaraja Market.

It is advisable to repair the old structure which is good enough to be retained in its present form. There are two opinions from experts. It is better to appoint right people for another opinion. There is always a solution to any problem. There should be an earnst attempt to save Devaraja Market."

"If the government coordinates with us, we are ready to restore the two iconic structures," clarified Pramoda Devi Wadiyar who has successfully undertaken the restoration works of Jaganmohan Palace Museum and residential wings of Mysuru Palace under the aegis of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation.

On Wednesday, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja flagged off the protest rally organised by traders housed in the two heritage structures and took strong exception to the decision of the district administration to demolish them.