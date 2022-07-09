Preparations begin for grand Dasara festivities

Mysuru: The preparations for grand Dasara celebration at Mysuru Palace have begun. As the prime attraction of Dasara is jumbos, they are trained at least two months prior to grand procession at the festival. For the last two years the State government has not celebrated the festival on a grand scale owing to the Covid pandemic. But this year, it would celebrate Dasara as usual. District in-charge minister S T Somashekar told reporters that this year Dasara celebration would be on a grand scale.

Normally, 12-15 elephants are used for 'Jambu Savari' procession. The forest department begins selection of elephants from July 15 for the festival. As part of the selection exercise, forest officers, veterinary doctors and experts visit the elephant camps in Kodagu, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts. This time officials invited tenders on July 1 to supply fodder for two months to 15 elephants to keep them hale and healthy for the bid day. The elephant team headed by Abhimanyu will start journey from camp to Mysuru in the first week of August. Mysuru DCF V Karikalan told reporters that this year Gopala Swamy, Dhananjaya, Ashwathama, Vikrama and Arjuna will be part of the elephants as they have participated in more number of Dasara celebration.

The Navaratri festival will begin on September 26 and Dasara Jambo Savari will be held on October 5. Mahouts, Kavadis demand service regularisation, pay hike Mahouts and Kavadis who will lead the Jumbo Savari at Mysuru Palace have been demanding for many years that the State government consider them as C group employees. Last week, during the visit of Governor Tavar Chand Gehlot at Dubare elephant camp the mahouts urged him to fulfil the demands. The Governor responded positively.

The 98 Kavadis and 55 mahouts working in Dubare and Mathigodu elephant camp held a meeting, decided not to take part in Dasara if their demands were not met. They said that the State government appointed them as daily wage workers. These mahouts have been working for 20-30 years but government has not regularised their services. They urged immediate hike of Rs 3000 in monthly salary.

The mahouts decided to hold another meeting next week to decide future course of action.