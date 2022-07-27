Preparations for Aero India 2023 show begin

Bengaluru: The state government has started preparations for the 'Aero India 2023' air show in February next at the Yelahanka Air Base. Preparations have already started for traffic control, allotment of parking space and systematic bus movement. The Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department, Gaurav Gupta, who held a high-level meeting with various departments of the state government, BBMP, BMTC, Indian Air Force and Traffic Police related to the Aero India show.

Gaurav Gupta gave directions on the preparations. He has also distributed responsibility to various departments and organizations. Air force officials said that they will arrange for parking of 20,000 vehicles. The Air Force officials have drawn up a plan to arrange parking in two premises of the Air Force Centre, Border Security Force Campus, Jakkur Government Air Training School premises, Palace Grounds, Gandhi Agricultural Science Center premises at Hebbal.

Parking lots near the air show venue are only allowed for vehicles of higher priced ticket holders. Air force officials shared the information that parking fee is also charged on the ticket itself. BMTC has been instructed to prepare to ply more buses to Yelahanka airfield during the air show to avoid vehicular traffic.

Buses have also been instructed to ply to pick up people from parking lots. Air force officials have been instructed to start the first show every morning at 9.30 am and finish by 10.30 to 11 am to avoid crowding. Preparation of alternate routes: Identify 15 alternate routes to reach the airport. The traffic police department have requested that potholes to be closed and asphalting work be carried out on these roads.

BBMP and Public Works Department have been directed to carry out this work. City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, Traffic Department Joint Commissioner BR Ravikanthe Gowda, Infrastructure and Development Department Joint Secretary Hepsiba Rani Korlapati, BBMP Special Commissioner S Rangappa, Joint Commissioner Purnima, Yelahanka Air Base Group Captain S Girish were present in the meeting.