Preparations on to mobilise two lakh people for Yoga Day in Mysuru: MLA

Mysuru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in International Day of Yoga in the city onJune 21, hectic preparations areon involving various Yoga organisations.

Former minister and MLA S A Ramadass who took part in the preliminaryexercise organised under Mane Maneyalli Yoga at JSS Mutt premises in thecity, said "In view of the prime minister's visit preparations have begunfrom last Sunday. The five year long efforts has finally borne fruits. Weare proud to say that the message of Mane Manege Yoga was given by Mysuru".

'When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to the city earlier, it wasannounced to make efforts to take Mysuru around the world in Yoga, Tourismand Health. Now, Modi is coming to the city on International Day of Yoga on theoccasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Diwas. It is indeed a matter of pride' he added.

In the remaining 22 days, we have to reach Yoga to every household andensure that every house has a Yoga enthusiast. The rehearsal next weekis organised in front of the Palace and about 30,000 people areexpected to gather. On Yoga Day, it has been targeted to mobilise twolakh people. The concept of Yoga at household, park and road is in themaking, said Ramadas.