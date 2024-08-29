Pressure strategy by BJP MLA not right, says Eshwara Khandre

Bengaluru: Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwara B Khandre said that the High Court decision to grant operational consent to the Siddhasiri Souharda Cooperative Sugar Factory belonging to MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal in Chincholi in Kalaburagi district will be reviewed and action will be taken within the time limit.

Answering the questions of reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said that the Siddhasiri factory had installed a boiler without permission in the past, and although the waste management unit was under construction, millions of tonnes of sugarcane had been milled in violation of the rules, so the board had taken action as per the rules.

The Central Environment Department imposed a fine of Rs 1.58 crore on the backdrop of this ethanol factory expanding its capacity without prior permission and operating illegally. He questioned what was wrong in taking action against the company which resumed operations without obtaining approval for the establishment of the unit even after paying the fine. He clarified that there was no political malice or hatred in this.

There is also an allegation that the factory has again crushed millions of tonnes of sugarcane without prior permission to produce ethanol, and that the waste has flowed into the river. This will be a violation of the Water Act and Environment Protection Act, he said.

Presently the High Court has given the order. It is learned that Yatnal submitted a certified copy of the court order only yesterday. Board will discuss with legal department and take further action. It is not right that Yatnal is protesting that the permission letter should be issued in one day when the court has given 4 weeks time. He said that board officials should be given time to work.

Answering a question asked by the media that Yatnal did not accuse of corruption in the Karnataka Pollution Control Board, the minister said that instead of making accusations, if a document is provided, an investigation will be ordered and action will be taken.

Eshwara Khandre clarified that he is not doing politics of hatred for any reason and said that it is not right for BJP MLAs to mix politics in it.