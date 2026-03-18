Priyank Kharge questions BJP MLAs on cow adoption

A heated exchange broke out in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after minister Priyank Kharge questioned BJP legislators over their participation in the state’s earlier cow adoption scheme.

Raising the issue during the session, Kharge asked how many cows had actually been adopted by BJP MLAs under the scheme introduced by the previous government. His question reportedly put several BJP members on the defensive, as they were unable to provide clear answers.

The debate intensified when BJP MLA Sharanabasappa Darshanapur (Sharanu Salagar referenced) spoke on cow protection, prompting Kharge to counter by questioning ownership of companies involved in beef-related businesses, leading to objections from the opposition benches.

Senior BJP leader Ashwath Narayan intervened, urging the government to take action instead of diverting the issue. Kharge responded by questioning his interruption, which led to a sharp exchange between the two leaders.

Narayan accused the government of lacking sensitivity and challenged it to act against alleged irregularities. Kharge, in turn, criticised the opposition’s stance, leading to a verbal spat between the two.

Former minister Suresh Kumar stepped in, stating that Narayan was expressing genuine concern and questioned the need for Kharge to pose “quiz-like” questions in the House.

Defending himself, Kharge said it was necessary to ask such questions, especially when the opposition was accusing the government of inaction.

He urged BJP members to provide specific details if they had concerns and maintained that raising questions was part of legislative accountability.

Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar also joined the discussion, highlighting the practical challenges faced by those in animal husbandry. He pointed out that farmers often struggle to maintain non-productive cattle and that merely advocating cow protection without addressing ground realities was not a solution.

Sudhakar emphasised the need to create awareness among farmers and warned against moral policing in the name of cow protection, calling for practical and sustainable solutions to the issue. Returning to his original question, Kharge cited that former minister Prabhu Chauhan had adopted 11 cows and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had adopted around five to six cows. Apart from them, he claimed, no other BJP MLA had participated in the scheme and challenged the opposition to provide data on cow adoption.

The exchange led to a brief uproar in the House, with both sides engaging in sharp verbal arguments before proceedings moved forward.