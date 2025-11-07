Live
Priyank Kharge slams Kageri’s remark on ‘Jana Gana Mana’
Says RSS has no respect for the national flag
Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday launched a sharp attack on BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri for his controversial statement that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ should not have been made the national anthem. Kharge accused the RSS of disrespecting the national flag and spreading lies about the country’s history.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said, “These people never respected the national flag. They don’t even know their own history. Claiming that Jana Gana Mana was written for the British is pure fabrication. They only believe what they see on WhatsApp and run factories of lies in their shakhas.”
He further said there should be a constitutional discussion on the matter. “Yes, people were once inspired by Vande Mataram and it ignited the freedom movement. Later, the leaders of independent India decided on Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem through a constitutional process. Both songs deserve respect, but it is only the RSS that lacks such respect. They should first read the history of those who brought the Manusmriti into public life,” Kharge added.