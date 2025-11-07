Live
Pro Wrestling League set for a grand comeback
Bengaluru: In a landmark move set to reshape the landscape of Indian sports, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) today announced the triumphant return of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).
After its last successful season in 2019, the league is set to make a powerful comeback with the Pro Wrestling League 2026, backed by a robust public-private partnership model designed to provide a global platform for Indian wrestlers, fuel the nation’s Olympic dreams, and empower the ‘Matri Shakti’ of Indian wrestling.
The league is scheduled to kick start from mid-January 2026. The official announcement was made at a press conference today, which was graced by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former President of WFI and former Member of Parliament, as the Guest of Honour, who inaugurated this new chapter for Indian wrestling.