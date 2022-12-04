Prof KS Rangappa awarded World Academy of Scientists Fellowship

Mysuru: Retired vice chancellor of Mysore University and renowned scientist Prof. KS Rangappa was awarded with the World Academy of Sciences Fellowship of 2022.

Rangappa, a noted scientist, has made his own discoveries in the field of science for the past 40 years and is the only Indian recipient of The World Academy of Sciences Fellowship of 2022.

Prof. Rangappa informed that this fellowship will be helpful in recommending young scientists from Kannada to study and recommending young scientists to conduct scientific research. The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), organisation was established in 1983. Founded by some of the world's distinguished scientists, it has 1296 elected fellows.

The world's most accomplished scientists represent more than a hundred countries, including 11 Nobel laureates. The main objective of this organisation is to solve the problems faced by the developing countries in a scientific manner. The headquarters of this organisation is Trieste, Italy. It is a program unit of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).