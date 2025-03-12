Programme based on Basavanna’s concept of work-life balance soon: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we are formulating a program based on Basavanna’s concept of work-life balance. He spoke after dedicating 135 “Mobile Health Unit” ambulance vehicles equipped exclusively for construction workers by the Labour Department. In society, the working class is on one side, and the working class is on the other. He said that those who participate in productive activities are the builders of the country. The entire country depends on the hard work of workers. Only one class should not work in society, all classes should work. Only then can an equal society be built as envisioned by Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar

Minister Santosh Lad said that free mobile hospitals have been implemented due to his concern and sense of duty. He said that the well-equipped mobile hospitals have been dedicated to the public by the Labour Welfare Board with the cess money of the workers.

He announced that the government will open free meals and boarding schools for the children of the workers so that the children of construction and other workers should not be deprived of education. He called on the workers to make good use of all these facilities.