Proposal for areca nut support price, DC assures action

Mangaluru: Duringa meeting with district farmer leaders on Tuesday at the District Collector’s Office, Mullai Muhilan MP, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, addressed several pressing issues faced by farmers in the region. One of the significant concerns raised was the demand for a support price for areca nuts. The Deputy Commissioner assured the farmers that a formal proposal would be prepared and submitted to the state government for consideration. This move comes in response to similar appeals from areca nut growers in Udupi, Chikkamgaluru, and Shivamogga districts, where local administrators are also planning to submit official requests to the state government.



Another critical issue discussed was the excavation of farmers’ lands for the installation of power transmission lines, which has led to considerable losses. The Deputy Commissioner clarified that the installation of these lines is a legal government operation. However, he assured the farmers that a meeting would be arranged between the company responsible for the installations and the farmer leaders to address their concerns. The discussion also touched on the issue of gun licenses for crop protection against wild animals. The Deputy Commissioner pledged to resolve the confusion surrounding the transfer of gun licenses from father to son upon the former’s demise. He emphasised that instructions would be issued to lower offices to expedite the processing of gun license applications. Additionally, he mentioned that the possibility of establishing a dedicated park for monkeys and peacocks would be explored, as these animals are known to cause significant damage to crops.