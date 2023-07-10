  • Menu
Protest by jains, Appeal CM to bring culprits to book

Mangaluru: A silent protest march was held in the city under the leadership of Indian Jain Milan Mangalore Division and Jain Samaj demanding severe punishment for the barbaric killings of Jain Muni Kamakumar Nandi Maharaja of Nandi Parvat Ashram of Hirekodi village in Chikkodi Taluk of Belagavi district.

Dr. Swastisri Charukirthi Bhattarak Swamiji of Mudubidiri jain Mutt, leaders of Jain community such as Pushparaj Jain, Suresh Ballal, Sudarshan Jain, Ratnakara Jain, Jagatpal Jain etc. took part in the procession from the clock tower to the District Collector's office under the leadership of Swastishri Charukeerthi Bhattarak Panditacharya Varya Maha Swamiji. A request was submitted to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking before the procession, Swamiji said that a proper investigation officer should be appointed and a comprehensive investigation should be conducted so that the arrested accused should not be allowed to escape in any way under the law. Jains, who are a minority among the minorities, are afraid of social security and all sages and saints should be given adequate protection. He said that CC cameras should be installed in Shraddha Kendras.

