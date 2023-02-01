Public can now complain to BBMP, if any newly constructed road is dug

Bengaluru: If anyone digs the roads constructed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under various grants, the public can immediately contact BBMP and take action against the culprits. It has been decided to take strict action against the concerned BBMP engineers who dug up and damaged the road. Along with this, those who damage the road will also have to pay a fine.

The engineers concerned are responsible for road safety during road construction. Action can be taken against those who have damaged roads built under various grants. Through this, BBMP has taken strict action against those digging roads under BBMP's jurisdiction and has also issued an order in this regard.

Newly constructed roads are dug up for many reasons. The road is being dug up for many reasons including underground pipeline, electric pole, optical fiber cable. The public and pro-people workers have been urging the BBMP for a long time to take action against this and to save the newly constructed roads. Not only that, they demanded to maintain the good condition and quality of the newly constructed roads. Now the demand of the public for many days has been fulfilled.

Any road constructed under BBMP grant should not be excavated by any other body. No one should be allowed to cut the road. While constructing the road, any pending works including BWSSB pipeline, OFC cable and electric pole should be completed. Along with the completion of the road construction work, all other works should be completed. After construction of the road, digging and cutting should not be done. The planning department of BBMP has issued an order that the public should not be disturbed by this.

In case of potholes, excavation or cutting of any newly constructed road, the zone engineers of the concerned area will be responsible. BBMP said they will have to repair the road at their own expense.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that if there is an urgent need to carry out work, if there is a need to create a new connection to the residential areas, BBMP will give permission to dig the road. Amruta Nagarothana Yojana is in effect from November 2022. Under this project, the construction work of all the roads and the provision of infrastructure is going on. Tushar Girinath said that many works have already been completed under this project.

Roads which have already been completed cannot be dug for any reason for 2 years. After 2 years the road needs to be maintained. Tushar Girinath said that BWSSB, Bescom and Telecom companies can do their pending work.