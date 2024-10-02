Public dismayed over increased ticket prices

Mysuru: Despite a substantial government grant for this year’s Dussehra celebrations, the district administration has raised the prices for double-decker bus rides, gold card access, and tickets for the popular ‘Yuva Dussehra’ event, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among locals. Concerns are growing that many common people may avoid attending entertainment programs due to the increased costs.

The grand Dussehra festivities, set to take place from October 3rd to 12th, have received a boost from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who allocated 40 crore for the event. While the festival promises a vibrant celebration of Karnataka’s cultural heritage, this is the first year that tickets have been introduced for the ‘Yuva Dussehra’ event, which draws over one lakh attendees.

Ticket prices for the event have sparked debate, with seating in Gallery 1 priced at 8,000 and Gallery 2 at 5,000. Additional tickets range from 2,500 to 1,500, prompting many to voice their concerns over affordability. One of the key attractions of the Dussehra celebrations, the spectacular city-wide electric lighting, will cover 130 km of roads and 100 circles. However, the cost of enjoying this sight from the upper deck of a double-decker bus has also seen a steep rise, with tickets increasing from 350 to500. The surge in prices across events and services has left many families reconsidering their plans to attend.

The gold card, offering privileged access to major events like the Jamboosawari, torch light parade , and visits to Chamundi Hill, the zoo, and the palace, has also seen a price hike from 5,000 to 6,500. Tickets for the Jamboosawari and torch light parade alone now cost 3,500 and 1,500, respectively, drawing criticism from the public. Though the government’s 40 crore grant was intended to make the festival accessible to all, many are disappointed that private sponsorships and higher ticket rates have overshadowed this intention. Officials have defended the move, stating that the ticket pricing was designed to attract tourists from other districts and states, and not for financial gain. However, the increased rates have left many wondering whether the celebrations will truly be inclusive.