Puri Backs Energy Security Summit in Mangaluru, Calls for Wider Public Engagement

Mangaluru : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has thrown his weight behind the idea of an Energy Security Summit in Mangaluru, urging Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta to take the lead in organising the event. He assured full support from the government and oil marketing companies for the initiative.
Puri highlighted the importance of hosting energy-related discussions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, rather than limiting them to major urban centres. "If you want to organise an energy security event here, go ahead and talk to the oil marketing companies. I will support it," he said, calling for Mangaluru to be an extension of India Energy Week, which he described as the "fulcrum" of the sector’s engagement.
India Energy Week: A Platform for the Future
Puri also invited young professionals and the public to attend the upcoming India Energy Week, which he described as the largest energy show in the world. "Unlike other exhibitions that focus on fossil fuels, this one integrates technology, startups, and innovations in the energy sector," he said.
Reflecting on its rapid growth, he noted that the event has moved from Bengaluru to Goa, where a permanent exhibition facility is being developed on 240 acres of land owned by ONGC. "This will be similar to Bharat Mandapam or YashoBhoomi in Delhi, providing a global platform for energy conferences," he said.
He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making such events more accessible to students and the general public. "This time, India Energy Week will be open every day to youngsters, allowing them to see firsthand how far India has progressed in the energy sector," he said.