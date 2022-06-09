Purified water to rid Nayandahalli lake of contamination 

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board is planning to discharge purified water from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) into the Nayandahalli lake, which is filled with contaminated water.

Spread over an area of 15 acres, the lake is being developed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The civic agency has built a bund around the lake and developed pavements. On either side of the pavements there is a fencing. In spite of several steps taken by the civic body, the lake is filled with polluted water and it's afflicted with weed and other waste. BBMP plans to remove it and develop it again.

This includes the purification of the water flowing into the Vrushbhavathi canal. The BBMP aims to build a yoga centre, introduce boating facilities, children's playground and a gym for adults.

The Nayandahalli lake requires Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore litres of water per day. The pipeline is brought from a nearby STP. Around Rs 250 crore investment has been planned for this. "The tender has been called," BWSSB Chief Engineer (Waste Water Management) GC Gangadhar said.

This is not the first time that the purified water from the STP is being channelised. The experiment has also been carried out at Kalkare and Rachenahalli lake. The BBMP is funding the project to get water to the Nayandahalli lake.