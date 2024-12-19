Live
- Pushpa 2 Stampede: Hyderabad Government Provides Lifesaving Support to Injured Boy
- Naveen asks BJD workers to raise voice against price rise
- Bankers asked to ensure timely loans as per targets
- Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
- UP power dept raids SP MP's residence, evidence of meter tampering found
- NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs
- Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour
- Utkarsh Odisha Conclave website launched
- MP, MLA seek funds for development of Anaparthi
- Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2024: Discover the secrets the stars have in store for you today!
Just In
Push for High Court circuit bench in Mangaluru gains momentum
Belagavi: A memorandum advocating for the establishment of a High Court Circuit Bench in Mangalore was submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister...
Belagavi: A memorandum advocating for the establishment of a High Court Circuit Bench in Mangalore was submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on behalf of the Mangalore Bar Association.
The submission, led by Ivan D’Souza, MLC and coordinator of the Committee for the Establishment of a High Court Bench, was made in the presence of Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader.
Mangalore Bar Association President H V Raghavendra and senior advocate M P Noronha presented the case for a Circuit Bench, emphasising its importance in ensuring accessible justice for residents of the coastal region.In response, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that consultations with High Court judges and further deliberations would follow to explore the feasi-bility of the proposal.Prominent members of the delegation included MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bha-rath Shetty, Kishore Kumar Kodgi, and MLC Manjunath Bhandari, along with former MLC Monappa Bhandari, and senior advocates T Narayan Poojary and Yashwant Maroli.