Live
- Richa Chadha drew inspiration from Meena Kumari’s ‘Pakeezah’ for her role in ‘Heeramandi’
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to conduct campaign in Pedana and Machlipatnam
- Responsible AI key to promote global peace: Experts
- How artist Komal Mistri found a heart in the mechanics of childbirth
- ITTF World Cup: Manika, Sreeja kick off campaign with wins
- Two school students get AFS scholarship to study in US
- Spreading awareness about Hemophilia Day
- Unlock career advancement opportunities with an online master’s program in AI
- Kandikunta Leads Election Campaign in Sri Sathya Sai District
- TDP MP Candidate Keshineni Sivanath Urges Unity Across Castes to defeat YSRCP
Just In
Raghavendra in 'adjustment politics' with Cong: Eshwarappa
Shivamogga: Karnataka's rebel BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday accused the party's Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, the son...
Shivamogga: Karnataka's rebel BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday accused the party's Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, of carrying out an "internal adjustment" with the ruling Congress.
Eshwarappa, who has filed his nomination as an independent candidate and vowed to defeat the BJP in the high-profile seat, claimed that the Congress and BJP candidate Raghavendra are colluding due to fear that he will win.
"Both candidates have come to an understanding. The fact that there is no campaigning in the constituency by the Congress proves this fact. I have not seen the distribution of pamphlets for their candidate. They both (BJP and Congress candidates) are not criticising each other, but, targeting me," he claimed.
"In the fear that I will emerge as a winner, they are spreading false and baseless news against me. However, I am getting support from youth and everyone in the constituency," he said. Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former CM S. Bangarappa, is the Congress candidate from Shivamogga.