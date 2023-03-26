Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP is a political ploy

Mysuru: BJP member of the Legislative Council H Vishwanath said that the hasty disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's MP seat was political machinations and double standard policy of the ruling party. Vishwanath lashed out at the government. Addressing a media conference in Mysuru on Saturday he said that the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his parliamentary seat mainly in the defamation case highlights the political machinations and double standards of the ruling party. Now the country is in a worse situation than the state of emergency and there is an atmosphere of fear in the country. ;Democracy is under threat',Vishwanath explained with examples. 'Others criticized Rahul but he, unfazed by this, went on a Bharat Jodo Yatra. across the country and become popular and Bharat Jodo became a success. In the meantime, a defamation case was filed in Gujarat for what he had said somewhere, and he was sentenced to two years in the Gujarat court itself. Rahul Gandhi case should not happen like this in republican politics' the MLC said. He criticised Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a part of political machinations.

He said 54% of MPs in Parliament are accused. Why has no action been taken against them,? Every day MLA C. T. Ravi, Eshwarappa, Basavana Gouda PatilYatnal talk lightly on opposition party leaders,

MLA MadalVirupakshappa got crores of money in his house, why ruling party leaders are not talking about it ? Come out of this dual policy and take action against him , he objected to the BJP government's action in the state and the Centre.