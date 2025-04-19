Raichur municipal head resigns to join govt service

Raichur: Priyanka Nayak, the President of the Sindhanur Municipal Council in Raichur district, has submitted her resignation from her position. As a young leader supported by the Congress party, she assumed office as president in February 2025. Holding a degree in engineering, Priyanka has recently qualified in a competitive examination for a government position, which prompted her to submit her resignation.

After obtaining this qualification, she decided to pursue a career in government service. Ahead of the municipal council’s term concluding on October 31, 2025, she has taken a step towards her future by resigning from her current post. This incident is particularly noteworthy given that the position of president was reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and while the Congress party had support from 20 members, there were no ST members available, leading the district party to select Priyanka. After serving as president for just two months, she has submitted her resignation to pursue a government role.

Regarding her resignation, if she does not withdraw it within 10 days, it will be accepted. This marks a significant moment in the council, but her aspirations and popularity continue to resonate within the state’s political landscape.

Local citizens and party members are awaiting reactions to Priyanka Nayak’s resignation. It is also noted that she has been an advocate for young leadership within the party, aiming to reach new heights in political participation and influence.