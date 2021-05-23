Railway employees rescue woman deserted by kin

Bengaluru: On the late evening of Saturday, some employees of the Bengaluru Division f South Western Railways (SWR) noticed a middle aged woman lying abandoned on the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station premises. Immediately Shankarappa, assistant sub inspector, constable H. Meena, and K.R. Kumar, deputy station manager (Commercial) of Bengaluru Division reached the spot and found she was suffering from high fever.



It was learnt that the woman had been abandoned at the station by family members suspecting that she had been infected with Covid-19. The staff members immediately cleaned her up, gave water and food and spoke to her and tried to give some solace. They coordinated with Government Railway Police and arranged to send her to KC General Hospital, where her treatment was arranged.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma appreciated the timely gesture of the staff and said that such acts of selflessness and compassion reinforced faith in humanity.