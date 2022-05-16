Rain lashes Mysuru, Chamarajanagara

Mysuru: A huge tree got uprooted on the 8th Cross Street on Vinaya Marga at Siddhartha Layout in the city following heavy rain in the early hours of Monday.

A good pre-monsoon showers have brought relief to Mysuru from heat in the past few days. Rain intensified in the past two days. While rains have brought cheers, the pothole-filled roads have turned dangerous for motorists and pedestrians in the city.

People are finding it difficult to navigate the potholes as the roads have been inundated. The uprooted tree was cleared by the Abhaya team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). Neighboring Kodagu and Chamarajanagara districts also received a good rain in the past three days. Cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the region.

Several trees got uprooted in Kodagu district. The rural areas of the district had no power supply since Monday afternoon.