Rajnath Singh Flags Off INS Sunayna, Karwar Naval Base Expanded

Karwar: India took a significant step toward strengthening its maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off INS Sunayna from the Karwar Naval Base, marking the launch of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR mission.

The event was attended by naval personnel, dignitaries, and representatives from nine friendly nations including Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka & Tanzania. This was a display of India’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and ensuring maritime security under the broader vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

The IOS SAGAR mission, a pioneering initiative, brings together 44 naval personnel from nine IOR countries on board INS Sunayna, an Indian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV). The ship is set to visit key ports such as Dar-es-Salaam, Nacala, Port Louis, and Port Victoria, providing comprehensive training to sea-riders from Friendly Foreign Nations (FFNs) and promoting collaboration among the navies and maritime agencies of the Southwest Indian Ocean Region.

This mission, launched on National Maritime Day, also celebrates the 10th anniversary of India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

The event also marked a significant milestone for India’s naval infrastructure with the inauguration of modern operational, repair, and logistic facilities at Karwar Naval Base under Project Seabird. Costing Rs. 2,000 crore, these facilities are part of a long-term expansion plan to transform Karwar into one of Asia’s largest naval bases.

Project Seabird, initiated in the 1980s, has been developed in phases, with the first phase concluding in 2011, enabling the base to accommodate 10 ships. The latest developments, part of Phase IIA, include cutting-edge infrastructure such as piers, wharfs, a 10,000-ton ship lift, dry berths, and advanced security and communication systems. Upon completion, the base is expected to support 32 ships and submarines, significantly enhancing India’s operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean.

The Karwar Naval Base, strategically located on India’s west coast, is a cornerstone of the country’s maritime security strategy, particularly in light of growing geopolitical tensions in the IOR. The region has seen increasing activity from China, which has established a military base in Djibouti and expanded its influence through initiatives like the 21st Century Maritime Silk Route. India’s SAGAR and MAHASAGAR visions aim to counter these challenges by fostering multilateral cooperation and ensuring a free, open, and secure Indian Ocean.

The Karwar event drew widespread attention on social media, with posts from the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Navy highlighting its significance. The hashtag #IOSSAGAR trended as users celebrated India’s leadership in regional cooperation.

As INS Sunayna sets sail, the mission symbolises India’s growing naval prowess while ensuring a collaborative and inclusive approach to maritime security. With the expansion of Karwar Naval Base and initiatives like IOS SAGAR, India is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean Region, ensuring stability and prosperity for all its stakeholders.