Ramalinga Reddy calls for Kannada Shloka training in Muzrai temples

Bengaluru: Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that priests in Karnataka’s Muzrai temples will be instructed to learn and recite shlokas in Kannada during worship. The directive aims to promote the use of the Kannada language in religious rituals.

During the Legislative Council’s Question Hour, BJP member Bharathi Shetty pointed out that while Tamil Nadu temples recite shlokas in Tamil, Karnataka temples still predominantly use Sanskrit. She suggested that Karnataka temples should also introduce Kannada shloka recitation, citing the example of Hiremagalur Kannan, known for his Kannada recitations.

Shetty further raised concerns about cleanliness in temples and urged for maintenance on the lines of Tirupati. Responding, Reddy said that after years of delay, certificates for Agama training are now being issued, and priests will be guided to practise Kannada shlokas. He added that from August 15, plastic will be banned in temples, alongside stricter cleanliness measures.

State to act on bike taxi services as per High Court order

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has stated that the government will comply with the High Court’s order regarding the reinstatement of bike taxi services in the state.

Responding to BJP MLC D.S. Arun in the Legislative Council, Reddy explained that bike taxi services, including Rapido, were halted due to rule violations by operating companies. Arun had argued that the suspension deprived many young people of employment opportunities and inconvenienced commuters, noting that there are about 8 lakh gig workers in the state.

Reddy recounted that in 2018, discussions were held on the pros and cons of bike taxi services, and in 2019 a committee led by the Metro MD recommended against them. However, in 2021, battery-powered vehicles were allowed. The current suspension, he said, is due to operators flouting regulations. “The matter is in court, and a verdict is expected in a few days. The government will act in accordance with the court’s decision,” he assured.