Rare and life-threatening pregnancy combated with surgery

Mangaluru: In a remarkable medical achievement, Lady Goschen Hospital successfully performed a surgical delivery on a pregnant woman suffering from a rare and potentially fatal blood disorder.

The procedure not only saved the mother’s life but also ensured the safe birth of her child, setting a record in maternal healthcare, according to hospital superintendent Durgaprasad M.R.

The woman was born with Haemophilia (Von Willebrand’s disease), a hereditary bleeding disorder. She had been receiving treatment at private hospitals since childhood.

Haemophilia, characterised by a deficiency of Factor 8, plays a critical role in blood clotting. Without proper management, bleeding episodes can be severe and life-threatening. The specific Factor 8 replacement therapy must be administered continuously through injections, which are costly and not easily accessible.

Unfortunately, such rare conditions pose significant challenges, especially when treatment options are expensive and limited.

The plasma-derived Factor 8 injections are expensive, and many families find it difficult to afford ongoing treatment. During her pregnancy, the woman’s family was unable to bear the high costs of the required medication, which put her at risk of severe bleeding or even maternal death.In this critical scenario, the medical team provided confidential counselling, explaining the gravity of her condition.

Despite various family constraints, the woman was determined to deliver her baby and become a mother. The doctors accepted the challenge and successfully performed the delivery, saving her life.

Dr. Durgaprasad explained that he maintained continuous contact with the blood bank at Venlak Hospital and, with the support and approval of senior health department officials, arranged for the woman to receive the necessary injections weekly. This treatment was continued throughout her pregnancy.

Twenty days before her delivery date, the woman was admitted to the hospital. The hospital ensured the availability of Factor VIII (8) injections—totalling 25,000 units—sourced and supplied by the government.

The surgical team, comprising expert obstetricians and gynaecologists including Dr. Anupama Rao, Dr. Siriganesh, Dr. Namita, Dr. Sumeesh Rao, and Dr. Ranjan, along with anesthesia specialists, performed the Caesarean section successfully. Postoperative care was provided for ten days, after which the woman was discharged in good health and has since returned home.