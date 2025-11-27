Read the Constitution to build strong leadership: Speaker

Mangaluru: Stressing the need for constitutional awareness among young citizens, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader here today urged students to read and understand the Constitution to develop strong leadership qualities and contribute to nation-building.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mangaluru. The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Mangaluru City Corporation and the Department of Social Welfare.

Quoting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Khader said that only those who understand history can create history. “The youth must shape themselves into individuals capable of shaping the future. Understanding the Constitution and serving the country and society is our responsibility,” he said.

Khader noted that India’s strength lies in the constitutional framework envisioned by Ambedkar. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, every citizen can move freely without fear today because of the safeguards provided by the Constitution. Every Indian must remain committed to it,” he added. He emphasised the need to correct those who act against constitutional values and help them become responsible citizens.

Delivering the keynote address, Raghuraj Kadri, Principal of Gokarnanatheshwara Pre-University College, said that Ambedkar’s contributions touched every section of society. The Constitution, he said, was designed to remove fear and ensure equality irrespective of caste, religion or colour.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Narvade Vinayak Karbari, Mangaluru Sub-Divisional Officer Meenakshi Arya and officials from the Social Welfare Department were present. Tulu Sahitya Academy President Taranath Gatti presided, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju K read the Preamble.