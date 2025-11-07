Real change will come in 2028 when we return to power: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed speculation of any imminent “political revolution,” asserting that any real change would only occur in 2028, when the Congress returns to power.

“There is no November revolution, no December revolution — not even in January or February. If there is any revolution, it will be in 2028, when Congress comes back to power,” Shivakumar told reporters on Thursday.

Responding to questions about speculation surrounding the dates November 22 and 26, he said, “Someone has simply written about it. The party has assigned us responsibilities, including in the Bihar elections, and we are carrying them out. Beyond that, there is no other revolution.”

No plans to meet any leaders in Delhi’

When asked if he planned to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the DCM clarified, “I am not meeting anyone. No one has spoken to me about cabinet expansion. I have no plans to meet any leaders. Our discussions are limited to party organizational matters. We held meetings last night and today about poll-related issues, including vote manipulation.”

Brushing aside talk of leadership change, he said, “Has the Chief Minister said anything about it? Have I? Whatever the party decides, we will follow. If the CM is to continue for five years, he will. If ten years, ten years; even fifteen if the party decides so. I am a disciplined soldier of the party —

I will never cross the party line.” On questions regarding cabinet expansion, he said, “All those decisions will be taken by our leaders in Delhi at the appropriate time.”