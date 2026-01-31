Real estate firm owner dies by suicide during IT raid

Real estate entrepreneur and Chairman of Confident Group, CJ Roy, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his office during an Income Tax (IT) department raid in Bengaluru on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Confident Group office located in Langford Town, off Hosur Road. Police from Ashoknagar Police Station rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and initiated an investigation. The body was later shifted to Narayana Hospital, Anekal, for post-mortem examination.

According to preliminary information, IT officials had conducted a raid at the Confident Group office earlier in the day. C.J. Roy reportedly arrived at the office around noon and faced questioning by the officials for nearly an hour. He is said to have handed over certain documents to the officers during the inquiry.

Police sources stated that Roy later went into a room, allegedly to retrieve additional documents. During this time, he reportedly shot himself using a pistol. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sources indicate that Roy may have been under severe mental stress due to repeated IT raids on his business establishments, which is suspected to be a contributing factor behind the extreme step.

However, police officials have clarified that the exact reason for the suicide will be known only after a detailed investigation.

The Income Tax officials who conducted the raid reportedly left the premises later in the day. Around 10 IT officials in two vehicles were seen departing from the office after the incident.

Originally from Kerala, C.J. Roy began his professional career in 1997 working with HP (Hewlett-Packard).

He later ventured into the real estate sector and went on to establish the Confident Group, gradually building a large business empire.

What began with small real estate ventures involving 30–40 sites reportedly expanded into a vast portfolio, with the group owning nearly 1,000 acres of land across multiple locations. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and statements from IT officials and office staff. Further details are awaited.