Record 31.5 lakh mangoes exported to 51 global destinations
Highlights
Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport exported 921 metric tonnes of mangoes—equivalent to 31.5 lakh fruits—this season, airport officials said...
Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport exported 921 metric tonnes of mangoes—equivalent to 31.5 lakh fruits—this season, airport officials said on Wednesday.
The figure marks a 12 per cent increase over last year’s exports, they added. The mangoes were sourced from Karnataka’s mango belts and neighbouring regions.
“The success of this mango season speaks of the collaborative efforts of our regulatory bodies, airline partners, cargo handlers, trade promotion councils, trade bodies, and farming communities,” said Satyaki Raghunath, chief operating officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).
