Red Carpet Award ceremony lauds achievements of women

Bengaluru: The first of- its- kind third year of VELOZ EVE red carpet award ceremony was held at Shangri la Bangalore. The award ceremony recognised the phenomenal achievements of women across various professional fields. The award is a testimony to the achievements and accomplishments of women across Karnataka.

The award ceremony happened in a star-studded red-carpet event with the presence of Manvitha Kamath, Parimala Jaggesh, Kavya Mahadev, Apoorva, Sparsha Rekha, Anjali, Lakshmi Gopal Swamy, Skanda Ashok, Anjali Anish, Halime tastan dasbilek, Beena kaur, Baljeet Singh, Feroze Abdullah, Moya Caddy, Dr AV Ravi, Suman Ajith Sunitha along with Jeevana Kalakuntla Managing Director of Sumadhura Infracon Private Limited . Fashion Walk dresses were designed by fashion designer Heena Kauser.

The international women's Indian Women Achiever's Awards recognises multi-faceted women who are generating paradigm shift in our community by being the thought leaders in their respective fields programme and has helped in recognizing uncut diamonds in our society. This is their time to shine and recognise their achievements. Let us all celebrate these inspirational women of Karnataka whose dedication, commitment and passion are helping us grow our community with positivity! Founder of IWDIAA, Padma Priya said that IWDIAA strongly believes in ethics, values and ideologies of recognising only the truly deserving unsung women achievers.