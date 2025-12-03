Relief for Minister as High Court quashes private complaint

Karnataka Minister KJ George has received major relief in the alleged Smart Meter Tender scam case after the Karnataka High Court quashed a private complaint filed against him. A bench led by Justice M.I. Arun dismissed the complaint filed by BJP leaders, bringing an end to the case against George. The order also nullifies proceedings against senior officials Gaurav Gupta, Mahantesh Bilagi, and H.J. Ramesh.

The BJP had earlier accused the Energy Department of large-scale corruption in the procurement of smart electricity meters. According to the allegations, the tender process was manipulated to favour Davangere-based Rajashree Electricals by sidelining other competing companies. The BJP claimed that the company was ensured an unfair advantage and that other bidders were discouraged from participating.

The party had further alleged that smart meters being supplied at around Rs 900 in other states were being made available to consumers in Karnataka at exorbitant rates ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Terming this a major scam, BJP leaders demanded action.

The tender for smart meters, reportedly worth nearly Rs 10,000 crore, should have been opened to global bidding, the BJP contended. They alleged that the contract was instead awarded to Rajashree Electricals, a company with a turnover of just Rs 354 crore.

Though the tender value was around Rs 5,296 crore for a 10-year period, it was allegedly portrayed as a Rs 997-crore tender. While the tender applied only to the BESCOM region, other ESCOMs were also reportedly instructed to purchase the same meters, which, according to the BJP, was illegal.

The BJP also argued that meters available at Rs 900 under the Centre’s RDSS scheme were being sold to consumers at inflated prices between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,800, holding BESCOM and Energy Minister K.J. George responsible.

The High Court, however, dismissed the complaint filed by BJP leaders, effectively clearing the minister and the involved officials of the allegations.