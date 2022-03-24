Renovated Hosapete railway station turns replica of Hampi’s Rock Chariot 

Vijayanagara: The railway station at Hosapete being renovated at a cost of Rs 8 crore jointly by the Railways and Tourism department, resembles the famous Stone Chariot of Virupaksha temple at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Stone Chariot is a shrine dedicated to Garuda, the official vehicle of Lord Vishnu. It is one of the three most popular stone chariots in India. Other two are in Konark in Odisha and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. The Stone Chariot was built in the 16th century by the orders of King Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara Empire. The emperor is said to have been impressed by the Sun Temple of Konark during the war with Kalinga and wanted to recreate a similar one in Hampi.

Replicating the marvel, the Railways and Tourism departments have undertaken the renovation of the railway station on the lines of the chariot.

Lakhs of tourists from all overthe world visit Hampi to see magnificent stone architecture.The major attraction of Hampi is Stone Chariot of Virupaksha temple.

This chariot-like railway station is the first-of-its-kind in the country attracting curious visitors.

The workers are giving final touches to the station. The main entrance of the station and stone pillars are impeccable imitation of the architecture ofHampi.

The Railwayshas also introduced Hampi Express fortourists from North India. The department also runs a Golden Chariot toHampifor the benefit of tourists. The Railways and Tourismdepartment have spent Rs 4 crore each on the renovation of the Hosapete railway station.

Hosapete is one of the major stations and junction of HubballiSouth WestRailway division. The major tourist attractions in Hampiare VijayaVitala temple, Rock Chariot, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park,Dharoji sloth bear sanctuary.

Hosapete is 13 km from Hampi. Touristsfrom other States coming to Hampi are mesmerised by the Stone Chariot-like railway station.