Replace all 33 crest gates of Tungabhadra Dam: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded the urgent replacement of all 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam, accusing the Congress government of negligence that threatens both farmers' livelihoods and the state's irrigation infrastructure.

Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra recalled that in August last year, the 19th crest gate of the dam had collapsed, causing heavy water discharge and widespread fear among farmers. Thousands of cusecs of water were wasted, yet the government failed to provide a permanent solution, he alleged. "The undue delay by the irrigation department and the concerned minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has resulted in excess pressure on the remaining gates.

Today, the situation has reached a point where all 33 crest gates must be replaced immediately," Vijayendra said. He further criticized the Congress government for failing to prioritize the interests of farmers in Koppal, Raichur, and Ballari districts, who have traditionally cultivated two crops a year with Tungabhadra waters.

"Due to the irresponsibility of the irrigation minister and the state government, the Tungabhadra Irrigation Board has not discussed or acted on the matter. As a result, farmers are now forced to manage with only one crop this season," he added.Turning his criticism to the state's financial management, the BJP leader alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government has failed even to release the ₹4.85 crore honorarium meant for freedom fighters. "If this is the condition,

it is clear the financial situation of the state is in dire straits. Yet, the Chief Minister boasts that the economy is strong," Vijayendra said. He also accused the Congress of diverting funds and neglecting the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, leaving no scope for compensating disaster-hit farmers.

The remarks come amid growing discontent among farmers in the Tungabhadra command area, where irrigation shortfalls have already raised fears of reduced harvests.