Residential school principal, warden, 7 students booked under POCSO

Tumakuru: A distressing incident of harassment has come to light at a residential school located on the outskirts of Tumakuru on Thursday. The victim's parents have filed a complaint with the police, shedding light on a case of peculiar and disturbing harassment within the institution.

In this disconcerting incident, students from classes 9 and 10 stand accused of subjecting one of their classmates to torment, including coerced same-sex intercourse. The victim's refusal to comply with these disturbing acts allegedly led to further brutality – he was reportedly cut with a blade, wax was poured on him, and he was struck on the head with a rod.

Upon learning of the ordeal, the abused boy's parents initiated action, investigating the matter with school authorities. However, the principal and the warden, instead of addressing the situation, denied any wrongdoing on the school's part. As a response to these grave allegations, an FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Tumkur Women's Police Station. The FIR names the warden, the principal, and seven students from classes 9 and 10 as accused parties.

In the wake of the FIR, a board was placed on the school premises, prohibiting media access to the site. The warden has been identified as the prime accused in this case, with the principal labeled as the second accused, allegedly failing to take action despite prior complaints from parents about sexual harassment.

It's been five months since the incident transpired. In March, the victim, who was in a semi-conscious state due to a severe head injury, was taken home by his parents. Following initial treatment at a Bangalore clinic, he was admitted to Nimhans from June 23 to July 15 for further care. Subsequent to these medical interventions, his condition improved. Currently, an investigation is ongoing as authorities address this deeply concerning situation that has shaken the residential school community and raised questions about the safety and wellbeing of students within the institutions.