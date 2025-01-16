Residents get electricity connections on their own: Infrastructure problems persist in Kempegowda Layout

Bengaluru: The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, which is being built near Kengeri, is facing serious problems with roads, electricity connection, etc. There is a situation where a few residents who have built houses here have to get electricity connection at their own expense.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Mukta Vedike has written a letter to the BDA regarding this issue and expressed its difficulties. The residents should bear the cost incurred for electricity connection. The forum has urged the Bangalore Development Authority in its letter to provide complete electricity connection in the layout.

‘Due to incomplete work in NPKL (Kempegowda Layout), we had to install cables at our own expense to get electricity connection from BESCOM. Moreover, in some places, our house electricity connection is being used for streetlights. This has put an additional financial burden on us’, this forum explained.

It has been demanded that the BDA should bear the additional burden of the layout plot owners who have to install wires from a distance to get electricity and the additional burden of providing their own electricity connection for street lighting.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout is being built on an area of more than four thousand acres, covering more than ten villages such as Kenchanapura, Seegehalli, Kodigehalli, Manganahalli, Kommagatta, Challagatta, and Ramsagar, which fall under the Bengaluru-Mysore Road and Bengaluru-Magadi Road near Kengeri. The BDA has already allotted more than 26,000 plots in this layout. Of these, less than a hundred have received building plans for houses. Even after many years of allocating plots, people have not come forward to build houses here. The reason for this is said to be that the infrastructure in this slum is not yet fully ready. Only a few blocks in layout have asphalt road connectivity. The rest of the roads are not developed enough to accommodate large motor vehicles like lorries. Therefore, landowners have not yet embarked on the venture of building houses.