Restriction on parking of vehicles on service roads of outer ring roads

Bengaluru: The public should take appropriate measures not to park vehicles on service roads adjacent to outer ring roads of the city. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed the traffic police department that 'parking prohibited' signs should be installed.

Speaking at the coordination meeting held under the chairmanship of Rajneesh Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Administration Department regarding traffic management under BBMP, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, 'Parking of vehicles on service roads is causing problems for smooth flow of traffic. Therefore, parking prohibition signs should be installed in collaboration with the traffic police and the corporation.'

Due to incessant rain in the city, potholes cannot be covered adequately with hot mix. So, road potholes should be repaired using cold mix,' he instructed the Chief Engineer of the Road Infrastructure Department. Street trading should not be allowed on outer ring roads and footpaths of major roads. If the materials brought by KPTCL, BESCOM, Jalamandali and other departments for works are placed on the roadside, footpaths, they should be cleared immediately and shifted to the nearby empty places. Otherwise, the materials placed on the roadside and footpaths will be seized by the corporation and fined," he warned.

"Manholes on major roads under the Corporation are higher than the road level. This is disrupting the traffic. Therefore, wherever the manholes are higher than the road level, they should be identified and repaired,'' he directed the water board officials. He instructed the officials that the works in progress at Silk Board, Jayadeva, Tin Factory, Hebbala, GoraguntePallya, Kadu Beesanahalli, Sarakki, RRMR, Ibbalur junctions where there is heavy traffic should be completed quickly and arrangements should be made for smooth movement of vehicles.

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez, BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda, Water Board Chairman Jayaram, Joint Commissioner Traffic Department Ravikanthe Gowda, Smart City Managing Director Rajendra Cholan, BMTC Director Surya Sen, Corporation Special Commissioner Dr K V Trilok Chandra and others were present.