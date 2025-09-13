Retd ACP attacked, robbed in broad daylight, 3 arrested

Bengaluru: In a shocking daylight crime, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was attacked near Hebbal and robbed of gold ornaments worth nearly ₹8 lakh. The Sanjaynagar police have now arrested three men involved in the incident.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mohsin (30), Mohammad Salman (20), and Syed Irfan (23), all residents of DJ Halli. Police said the trio had waylaid retired ACP H. Subbanna while he was returning home after his routine morning walk.

According to police, the incident took place a few days ago near the Veterinary College Hospital in Hebbal. Subbanna, who had completed his walk around 9:30 am, was on his way home when two men wearing masks intercepted him. Brandishing a knife, the duo allegedly snatched the gold chain from his neck.

When Subbanna resisted and tried to fight back, one of the attackers stabbed him in the hand. They then forcibly removed his gold bracelet before fleeing the spot within moments. In total, gold valuables estimated at around ₹8 lakh were stolen.

Despite his injuries, Subbanna rushed to the Sanjaynagar Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on his account, police registered a case of robbery and launched a probe.

Officers began by scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. The visuals helped track the suspects’ movement and establish their identity. Following surveillance and technical inputs, a police team managed to apprehend the three accused.

“The accused came prepared with masks and a knife to threaten the victim. Their quick escape had initially made the investigation challenging, but CCTV footage proved crucial in cracking the case,” said a senior officer from the Central Division. Police added that the stolen valuables have been recovered and returned to the victim. The accused are being interrogated to check if they were involved in other similar robberies across the city.