Retired Babu campaigns for AAP in Gujarat

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party state vice president and retired IAS officer Bhaskar Rao took part in a vigorous campaign for the party in the upcoming Gujarat elections. Bhaskar Rao canvassed for Gujarat AAP state president Gopal Italia who is contesting from Katargam assembly constituency in Surat district.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the campaign, Bhaskar Rao said, "After Delhi and Punjab, now the wind of change is blowing in Gujarat too. In the last 27 years, instead of developing the state of Gujarat, the B J P has given priority to getting false publicity for some small projects here.

People understand that the 'Gujarat model' is a poor model and they are supporting the Aam Aadmi Party for quality infrastructure. Despite B J P's money power and muscle power, we can see that the Aam Aadmi Party's popular support is increasing widely. Recent surveys by various media have also confirmed this." The Aam Aadmi Party region in charge Vijay Shastrimath and party leader Nityananda Sahu were present with Bhaskar Rao.