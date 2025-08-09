Revenue dept bids farewell to handwritten land records

Bengaluru: In a major step towards administrative digitisation, the Revenue Department has phased out the issuance of handwritten land records, making digital copies mandatory across the state. This transition is already underway, with all 240 taluk offices now distributing land documents exclusively in digital format. The initiative will soon extend to over 700 Atalji Janasnehi Kendras (Nadakacheris), ensuring wider access for citizens.

Applicants will receive land records digitally within a day if they have already been scanned and verified. In cases where scanning is pending, delivery will be completed within seven days. This streamlined system eliminates unnecessary delays and simplifies access to official property documents.

The department’s “Bhoosuraksha” initiative is central to this reform, aiming to digitally preserve all land records. Scanning has been completed in 17 taluks across 31 districts, while the process continues in 209 other taluks. Category A records, which must be stored permanently, and Category B records, which need to be retained for 30 years, are being prioritized.

With an estimated total of over 100 crore pages to be digitized, 32 crore pages have already been scanned. The remaining 68 crore are being expedited with the push for digital-only issuance. Officials say this will significantly improve service efficiency and reduce the burden on physical archives.

Earlier attempts at cataloging and indexing records for digital tracking were not entirely effective, causing delays in issuing certified copies. However, with the current approach, scanned records are directly uploaded, allowing officials to locate and share documents quickly.

Once scanning is completed at all taluk offices, Karnataka will have a fully digitized land documentation system. These records will be linked to application files, making land record retrieval faster, more reliable, and citizen-friendly.