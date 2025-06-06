Reverse total shoulder replacement surgery successfully performed

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi has successfully treated a 68-year-Old woman who had been suffering from severe shoulder arthritis for over two years. The condition caused her intense pain and severely limited her ability to perform daily activities. A reverse total shoulder replacement surgery was performed under the expert care of Dr. Manjunath Kodihally, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi and his team.

The patient was discharged within a day post the surgery, with noticeable improvement in the shoulder movement and function. Patient Basanti, a retired schoolteacher and resident of Bengaluru, had been living with persistent shoulder pain that got worse over time. The pain affected her right shoulder and severely limited her ability to carry out everyday activities.What once seemed like simple, routine activity had become a painful challenge, affecting her independence and quality of life.

Looking for a solution, she turned to Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi, where she hoped to finally regain comfort and mobility. After a thorough evaluation at Fortis, Dr. Manjunath diagnosed her with a rotator cuff tear - a condition in which the tendons (tough cords of tissue that connect muscles to bones) are torn, leading to pain, weakness, and restricted movement. Given the extent of damage and its impact on her daily life, the medical team recommended reverse shoulder replacement, a proven surgical option for such cases.