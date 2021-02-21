Rising prices will bring down BJP govt: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Former minister and seven-time MLA Ramalinga Reddy and R. Dhruvanarayan who have been recently appointed working presidents of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) took charge at a function held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.



Praising Ramalinga Reddy for building the party during its difficult phase, Shivakumar said that they had contested the Assembly polls in 1985 and now they are sharing the responsibility of strengthening the Congress.

"He built the party in difficult times. Dhruvanarayana and Ramalinga Reddy are both well known for their political acumen. If we fight keeping the party's ideology intact we will win," Shivakumar added.

He congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

"His vast experience will be invaluable to the party in raising people centric & policy issues in Parliament. He will also be a guiding mentor to many junior MPs," he said. Addressing the party workers, the KPCC president added that they don't need to go looking for an opportunity to nail down the government as the disgruntlement of the masses is visible in the protests on the street.

"Today, people of all classes are protesting on roads. Farmers, workers, students, traders are all fighting on the streets. Petrol and diesel prices are going up all the time. Besides, cement and iron are expensive. All this has allowed people to raise their voices. What Sonia Gandhi has given us is responsibility, not power. We must be committed to our responsibilities. It is important that we fight and build the party no matter how many days we have," he added.