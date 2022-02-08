River linking: Karnataka should get its rightful share, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi: Karnataka should get its rightful share of waters in the inter-linking of rivers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Speaking to media persons in New Delhi CM Bommai said, "Our share should be decided on water accruing in our river basin, our need and equitable share. This is our stand. All the states should be taken into confidence before finalising the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. All measures would be taken to get Karnataka's rightful share of water. As it involves Krishna and Cauvery, the lifelines of our state, we have made our stand clear. There is no compromise on this."

"I am holding a meeting with our state MPs in New Delhi. Various projects related to State and Union governments will come up for discussion. We will also discuss estimates for the State budget as there is a connection between the Union Budget, which was recently presented, and the State Budget," Bommai said.

Replying to a question about the uniform issue in educational institutions, Bommai said, 'The Constitution has a mention about dress code in schools and colleges. They should follow the circular of the state government in this regard. This has been spelt out clearly in the Karnataka Education Act and Schools Development and Management Committee. State government too has issued a circular. It should be followed by everyone. As the examination is approaching students should focus on education. As the issue is also before the High Court, the issue would come up for scrutiny there too and a verdict will emerge. In this backdrop peace should be maintained. Nobody should disturb peace. Circular should be followed. Similar cases have come up in other states too and the courts have delivered their verdict," Bommai said.

The inter-linking of Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Palar and Pennar rivers is part of the project to link Himalayan and Peninsular rivers. Our stand is clear on the project and we are committed to it, Bommai said.