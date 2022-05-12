Road accident uncovers murder of woman; 3 men, woman held

Ramanagara: Police arrested three persons on charges of murdering a woman. A bike on which two men and a woman were travelling skidded off in front of Ramanagara DC office on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Tuesday midnight.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman who was found to be unconscious to hospital. But the doctors confirmed that she had died 10-12 hours earlier. Police soon arrested bike riders Nagaraju and Vinod, who confessed to killing the woman.

The dead woman was identified as Shwetha, a native of Rajarajeshwari Nagara in Bengaluru. Shwetha after her estrangement with her husband was staying in her friend Durgi's house. On Monday gold jewellery was found missing from Durgi s house. Durgi confronted Shwetha and even assaulted her with a stick resulting in her death the same night.

Durgi and her husband tried to throw the body in a lake in Ramanagara district. Durgi's brother Nagaraju and his friend Vinod ended up behind the bars while shifting the body of the woman. Ramanagara town police registered a case and arrested the four persons.