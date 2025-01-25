Roasted Arecanut import, CAMPCO Seeks Government Intervention

Mangaluru: The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO), a prominent multi-state cooperative based in Mangaluru, has expressed grave concerns over the adverse impact of roasted arecanut imports on domestic growers.

CAMPCO highlighted the misclassification of imported roasted areca nut under HSN code 2008-1920 as a value-added product in a letter to the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry. This alleged misclassification allows importers to bypass customs duties, creating an uneven playing field for Indian farmers.

CAMPCO noted that the imported product, brought into the country through Advance Ruling Licences, is subject to only 12% GST. These imports, the cooperative asserts, disrupt the domestic market, depriving local growers of fair prices despite a supply shortage.

The organisation has raised concerns over mixing imported areca nut with locally grown produce, which it says compromises quality. This practice risks rejection by bulk buyers and tarnishes the reputation of Indian arecanut in domestic and northern markets. Such developments could lead to a sharp decline in prices, severely affecting the incomes of growers.

To address these issues, CAMPCO has urged the government to:

Set a Minimum Import Price (MIP) for all arecanut imports.

Introduce a unified HSN code for all forms of arecanut to prevent misclassification.

Strengthen regulatory mechanisms to ensure fair pricing for domestic growers.

President of the cooperative Kishore Kumar Kodgi has appealed to farmers to refrain from purchasing or mixing imported arecanut with local produce, emphasising the need to protect the interests of the farming community. (eom)

CAMPCO reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of arecanut growers, calling for urgent government action to restore stability and fairness to the market.