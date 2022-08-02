Robotic-arm assisted surgery for joint replacement introduced

Bengaluru: In the endeavour to redefine healthcare and offer the most advanced treatment options for patients, Sparsh Group of Hospitals has unveiled a series of initiatives as a part of its technology adoption and digital transformation journey.

Sparsh has introduced five key healthcare technologies that comprises Mako - a robotic arm used for joint replacement surgeries that enables surgeons to deliver more predictable surgical outcomes with increased accuracy. A 3D printing technology - the future of high accuracy surgery and customised implants is a game changer in surgical intervention. O-arm and Stealth Station S8 - a high-precision surgical imaging and navigation system for brain surgeries:

The O-arm System provides high-quality 2D and 3D images which are automatically synced to the Stealth Station S8 Navigation system. Using these high-definition intraoperative scans, the Stealth Station S8 navigation system allows surgeons to visualise the patient's anatomy in 3D and localise instruments and implants throughout the procedure.

A Kinevo 900 - 3D Microscope - The Kinevo 900 is a robotic visualisation system that offers a unique micro-inspection tool and surgeon-controlled robotics. Also a Sparsh patient portal app, an integrated patient app to store all patient information, services, reports, and test results. Patients can also schedule virtual doctor consultations, download e-prescription and make payments through a wallet available within the app.

The newly introduced Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology allows surgeons to reproduce precise bone cuts for patients, every single time, first on a virtual 3D model and then in the operation theatre. In case of a knee or hip surgery, Mako System's software helps create a 3D model of the diseased joint based on the patient's CT scan. The software then allows creating a personalized virtual surgical plan for each patient, based on their specific disease condition. This planning, done even before entering the operation theatre, helps in deciding the most accurate bone cuts and alignment of implants. The technology, with its insightful data analytics, allows the surgeon to modify the plan during the surgery if required. And once the plan is locked, the Mako System assists the surgeon in executing the bone cuts in the operation theatre.

Mako SmartRobotics TM platform has shown, through published clinical studies, that patients experienced improved early function, lower pain, less postoperative pain, less need for analgesics, and fewer physiotherapy sessions compared to manual surgery for Total Knee surgery.

The Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, IT and BT, Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN said, "As the IT capital of the country, Bengaluru has been a leader in introducing and implementing technology-driven solutions that have transformed people's lives. In the field of healthcare, technology has the potential to improve care quality and create easier accessibility. I would like to congratulate Dr. Sharan and his team for implementing these solutions. We need more initiatives like this that can help Bengaluru become a sought-after destination for advanced medical procedures"